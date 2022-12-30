Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,745 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 817,089 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

