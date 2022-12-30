Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,392 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Shares of ADP opened at $240.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

