Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.33 and a 200 day moving average of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.93 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

