Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,235 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 263.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

