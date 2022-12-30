Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $45,080,534. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $392.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

