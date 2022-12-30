Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06.

