Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.