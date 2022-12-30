abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189.86 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 187.55 ($2.26). Approximately 2,571,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,394,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.25).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 173.57 ($2.09).

The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 702.41.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

