Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Trading Down 34.4%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 34.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 34.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
