Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) CFO Acquires $10,081.80 in Stock

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) CFO John Paul Lorbiecki bought 22,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aclarion Trading Up 30.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 68,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,940. Aclarion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.