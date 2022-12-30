Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $36.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

