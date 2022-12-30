Adshares Trading Down 4.7% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00007365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004324 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,851 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.