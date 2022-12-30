Aergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.88 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Aergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aergo has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

