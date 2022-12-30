Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

