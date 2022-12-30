Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

