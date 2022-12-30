Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

