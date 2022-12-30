Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 11,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

