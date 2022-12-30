Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,711. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

