Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 1,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 413,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 530.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ainos, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AIMD Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

