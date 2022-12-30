Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,424.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:APD traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $308.00. 4,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

