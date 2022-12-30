Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.03

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 2919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.