Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 14,739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,763,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 43,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHY opened at $22.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

