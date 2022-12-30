Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 153,252 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 7.04% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $54.18 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

