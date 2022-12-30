Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Trading Down 2%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.60).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.26. The firm has a market cap of £58.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,225.00.

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s payout ratio is 82.50%.

Insider Activity

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ann Berresford purchased 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,267.78).

(Get Rating)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.