Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Trading Down 2%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.60).
Albion Venture Capital Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.26. The firm has a market cap of £58.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,225.00.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s payout ratio is 82.50%.
Insider Activity
Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.
See Also
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.