Algorand Price Down 4.1% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $46.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007641 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003593 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,108,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,910,586 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.