Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,568.93

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and $725,568.93 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01494626 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018016 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00033787 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.01719991 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

