ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 1,653.9% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CPBLF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. ALS has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

