Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

