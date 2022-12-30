Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
