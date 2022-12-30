Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.