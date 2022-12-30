American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.76

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 12673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

