American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,369. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

