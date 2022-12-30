Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 1.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 39,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,422,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amyris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amyris by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

