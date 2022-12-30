Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. 18,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

