Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $56.00

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.