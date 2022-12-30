Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $48.63

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:PSN opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,887 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

