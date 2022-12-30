Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -205.63% -192.29% -38.02% First Majestic Silver -14.90% -2.18% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 0.95 -$88.56 million ($1.18) -0.45 First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 3.73 -$4.92 million ($0.39) -21.26

This table compares Hycroft Mining and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.69%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

