Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 727.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.07.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
