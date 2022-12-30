Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 727.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

