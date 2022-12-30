Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.87 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $145.55 million and $12.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01492061 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,031,643.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.