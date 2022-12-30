Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

DE opened at $428.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.