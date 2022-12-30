Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,085,000 after buying an additional 63,320 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $403.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

