Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 74 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

