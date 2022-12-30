Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

