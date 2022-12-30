Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

