Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

