Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $189.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

