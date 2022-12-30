Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.