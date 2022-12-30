Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

