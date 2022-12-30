Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 253 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

