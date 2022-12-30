Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $248.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

