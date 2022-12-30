APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,756 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.